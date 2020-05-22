Birmingham superhero ‘President Austin’ makes appearance on popular ‘Some Good News’ web show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A familiar face around Birmingham got his national debut in an online web series highlight good news during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the start the quarantine, “The Office” actor John Krazinski started hosting a web series called “Some Good News,” a news-style show that mixes humor with everyday people’s feel-good stories. In the last couple of months, it has racked up more than 2.5 million subscribers with some episodes tallying up to 17 million views.

On the most recent episode, Austin Perine made an appearance giving good news about sports happening across the country. Perine is best known for his superhero persona, “President Austin,” where he helps feed the homeless across Birmingham. During his appearance, Austin brought some viral videos of people staying active during quarantine.

WATCH PERINE’S APPEARANCE AT 9:39

After a major bidding war, Krasinski has sold “Some Good News” to CBS All Access after a major bidding war. Krasinski will not be the host, but an executive producer.

