BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Leaders at summer camps are taking extra steps to make sure children are safe in the hot weather.

Birmingham Parks and Recreation has eight summer camps happening this summer for children, and they’re keeping them safe by hydrating them and giving them long breaks inside facilities to cool off.

Children will do outside activities like soccer for 10 minutes, then they’ll take an eight-minute water break.

The children also spend 20 to 25 minutes inside a facility to cool off. Birmingham Parks and Recs director Shonae Bennett said it’s been easy to convince campers to hydrate and cool off.

“When they get heated, they’re gonna drink water,” Bennett said. “We’re going to push water this summer, so by the end of the camp they’re going to love water.”

Samford University is following similar procedures to keep its baseball campers safe. Along with encouraging them to hydrate and cool off, they’re also providing extra tenting for the players to stay cool.

Tony David, head baseball coach at Samford, said he and his staff watch out for tension between players when the weather is hot.

“When you have those guys around each other, they get hot,” David said. “Little things like somebody accidentally running into each other becomes more of an issue if it was 70 degrees.”

However, proper hydration doesn’t start at camp, but at home. One camp coach said getting hydrated at the camp is too late.

“Your body doesn’t have anything to work off of, so it’s important not so much the Cokes and Dr. Peppers but its more water, a little Gatorade mix in with water to get your body back hydrated,” Birmingham Parks and Rec soccer coach Jay Hammond said.

David said it’s important that children don’t drench themselves with water while in the heat. That water, combined with sweat, can make clothing heavier and hotter for children.