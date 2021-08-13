Birmingham structure fire under investigation, no injuries reported

October 02 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews were on their way to another incident when they drove past a fire that broke out near Legion Field Stadium in Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Fire Department, a fire crew was heading to help out for another incident when they drove by a structure fire that had broke out near Princeton Parkway at Graymont Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials found one building well engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to a second building. No injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

