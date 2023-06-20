BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the summer travel season heats up, a major concern remains as to whether the country is heading for a recession.

Elliott Potter, co-founder and CEO of the Birmingham technology startup Linq, is keeping a close eye on the economy as he leads his new company.

“I am very optimistic about the future and I’m hiring people into that spirit of optimism and into that future,” Potter said. “Yeah, we put our money where our mouth is.”

In May 2019, Potter, Jared Mattsson and Patrick Sullivan left their jobs at the delivery service company, Shipt, to found Linq. Four years later, Potter is grateful for where the company currently stands.

“At a macro level and compared to a lot of the startups we started with and have grown up alongside, Linq is doing really well,” he said.

Potter and his team have secured $6.5 million in funding and are growing, even amid talk of a looming recession later in the year. However, Potter has not fully bought into those fears.

“I think we are going to continue to see a tightening, not to the point of a doomsday recession, but a tightening and kind of a readjustment back to the baseline,” he said.

Patrick Murphy from UAB Collat School of Business feels the talk of a coming recession is overblown.

“I think we are at risk, not of a recession but of a weakening in the economy, and there’s only so much a government can do,” Murphy said.

For Potter and the Linq team, growing a business under pressure is nothing new, especially since they launched just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Potter feels the lessons he and his team learned then will pay off, no matter what the next year holds.

“What is the core problem I’m solving as a business? Who are my core customers? And how do I reach them efficiently, effectively and cost effectively and deliver real business value that they are willing to pay for,” he said.

Murphy also believes that with all the recession talk, the best thing that cities and states can do is to back entrepreneurs like Potter and focus on growth.

”I think the real opportunity here is to shift back into growth mode, away from redistribution mode and toward growth mode and that means supporting entrepreneurs with policies, that means education, that means making it as easy as possible from a policy perspective for entrepreneurs to launch, start and grow business,” Murphy said. “I think that’s the best thing we can do about the economy right now.”