Birmingham staple Lucy’s Coffee & Tea to close after 27 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After 27 years at the intersection of University Blvd and 20th Street in downtown Birmingham, Lucy’s Coffee & Tea has announced they will be closing for good.

In a post on the cafe’s Facebook page, owner Lucy Bonds said that due to hardships caused by the coronavirus outbreak, she had no choice.

“I have made the decision not to reopen Lucy’s,” the post read. “I feel such a wide range of emotions…sadness, anger, confusion, fear and loss. Owning that little coffee shop has given me the greatest joy and the hardest challenges.”

Bond write about the good times she had while operating the coffee shop, even telling how she met her husband, Brian, there.

“I’m gonna take my 27 years of memories, before hand sanitizer, masks and thermometers, and tuck them away,” she said. “I love this city so much and I am so grateful to be part of this community.”

She signed the end of the post, “With much love, Lucy.”

LATEST POSTS