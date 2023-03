BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions will be holding a youth football camp this weekend.

The camp will be held Sunday for players in grades 5 through 12 at Protective Stadium. Each player who takes part in the camp will receive a T-shirt, food and a drink.

Check-in will be at 1:15 p.m. and run through 4:30 p.m.

Registration can be done here.