BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions are making sure kids in the community have smiles on their faces this Christmas.

Stallion running back Bo Scarbrough, Stallion cheerleaders and the Stallion mascot all went shopping for the 12th gathering of toys to be taken to the Children’s of Alabama Sugar Plum Shop.

“The reason I’m doing this is because if I was in their situation, I would want someone to do it for me,” Scarbrough said. “And since I’m able to do it, I’m gonna do it for them and to make them happy, and I think that God gave everyone a gift. And I think my gift is making people happy and putting a smile on their face.”