BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Birmingham Squadron will host tryouts open to local players next month.

The tryouts will be held on Sept. 23 at the Lakeshore Foundation on Ridgeway Drive.

Participants will have a chance to showcase their basketball skills in front of Birmingham Squadron coaches and basketball operations staff for an opportunity to earn a spot on the Squadron roster for the 2023-24 season.

To enter, participants should register here. A non-refundable fee of $300 is required to register and participate in the tryout, in addition to a registration form, medical consent form and eligibility form. These must be submitted by Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.