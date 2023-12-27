BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Squadron has chosen its “13th Man” for the 2023-24 season.

According to Children’s Harbor, 12-year-old client Christopher Robinson will suit up as the Squadron’s “13th Man” for its home games. Christopher received his own jersey, warm-up gear sneakers and a locker as part of the program. His family also got tickets for all home games.

“Our 13th man program is in its second season and has been very meaningful to our players and

coaches,” Squadron general manager Leslie Claybrook said in a release. “We love having Chris as our 13th man at every game, where he has a special seat and a locker at Legacy Arena. The excitement and energy Chris brings as a full member of our team is truly infectious. This community outreach truly reflects that we are more than just 24 home games.”

Children’s Harbor stated Christopher was born prematurely and has faced medical challenges throughout his life. Christopher has been granted clearance recently to participate in sports for the first time in his life because of his recent medical accomplishments.

Children’s Harbor serves children with serious illnesses and their families.