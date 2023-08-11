BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A Birmingham sports training group is hosting a free community event Friday to highlight police engagement and encourage the community to enjoy a fun night.

Step by Step Sports Training, in conjunction with Birmingham Councilwoman Crystal Smitherman and local football coaches, will host Steppers Fun Fest at the A4One facility located on 222 Sixth Ave. SW from 5 to 8 p.m.

“A lot of times, when we are talking about going back to school, we are talking about back-to-school drives and things of that nature,” said Leonard Stephens, a coach at Step-by-Step. “So right before the season kicks off for a lot of our athletes and a lot of our students, we want to make sure we have a fun day for them.”

Steppers Fun Fest will include free activities for the public to enjoy, including a dunking booth, face painting, free food and a shooting contest. The festival will also host a Birmingham police versus teens basketball game.

“Police engagement is really big in our communities,” Leonard said. “Being able to give our kids the opportunity to trust the police and understand that they are there to protect and serve them and not go against them is really big for me and the youth.”