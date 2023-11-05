BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The future of Birmingham-Southern College continues to remain uncertain.

Two weeks ago, Alabama State Treasurer Young Boozer denied the school’s $30 million application, forcing it to rethink its options. CBS 42 spoke with BSC students at Saturday’s football game who said they don’t want to see the school close.

“I wanna be here, and I can’t think about being anywhere else,” BSC student Abbie Batea said.

Parents are also being vocal of why the school should remain open.

“This is a special place, and you can ask the boys, girls, and men and women,” BSC parent Kevin Greene said. “This is a special place, and this is where they want to be.”

If the school does close, students will have to consider other options.

“I have set up a meeting with an advisor with other schools, but that is the worst possibility because I don’t want to be anywhere else but here,” BSC student Anna Shelton said.

Birmingham-Southern administration told students Friday the college has enough funds to remain open for the spring semester. It is not certain if the school will remain open past the spring, but one student believes that the BSC doors will not close.

“It’s beneficial for our lives,” BSC student Andrew Martin said. “It’s beneficial for the communities. It’s beneficial for the state of Alabama, and it’s going to impact students here and faculty, and it’s going to impact students coming in next year and the year after and every year after that.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will present a $30 million economic development plan that will help keep the school open at the Nov. 21 city council meeting.