BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved a $5 million economic development package for Birmingham-Southern College (BSC) to help fund the school’s operations while the college continues to secure long-term funding.

Mayor Randall Woodfin presented the plan to the Council’s Committee of the Whole on November 21, highlighting BSC’s economic impact on the city, measured at $7.5 million each year.

“Try to imagine the West End without Princeton,” Woodfin said. “We can look no further than Norwood to see what the loss of any institution in close proximity to the city means. This is the right thing to do, and it is something I stand on.”

The council has officially agreed to loan BSC a $2.5 million loan at 10 percent interest, which will be forgiven when BSC opens in fall 2024; An additional $2.5 million will be given to BSC and repaid over 20 years at a one percent interest rate.

The council’s commitment initiated an additional $2.5 million investment from the United Methodist Church’s North Alabama Conference Board of Pension and Health Benefits, which was announced on November 9 and was contingent upon the city’s participation of up to $5 million.

“We are deeply grateful to the Birmingham City Council for approving this investment, and to Mayor Randall Woodfin for putting together the economic development package that not only documents our current value to the city, but also the value BSC will continue to bring as we build out our masters’ programs in data science, computer science, cybersecurity and information systems over the next four to five years. “For more than 100 years, BSC has educated leaders in business, health care, law, government, education, the arts, ministry, non-profits, and community life,” he added. “That remains our core mission – preparing young people for lives of significance. The addition of these masters’ programs is the next step in expanding BSC’s ability to supply critically needed, high-skilled leaders to companies in Birmingham and Alabama that will fuel growth. We thank the Council and the mayor for sharing this vision. “These funds provide us the time we need as we continue to work with elected officials to obtain the bridge funding that has already been set aside by the Alabama Legislature, and to continue to secure endowment funding from private sources.” BSC President Daniel B. Coleman

Beginning with the fall 2024 term, Coleman said BSC will award up to three full-tuition scholarships annually to graduating seniors of Birmingham City Schools. When paired with eligible state and federal grants, tuition for these students will be fully funded, according to BSC.