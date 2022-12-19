BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Southern College is in dire need of financial help and is going public with its current challenges in hopes that help arrives soon.

The Jefferson County Legislative Delegation met today to get a status report on the problems. President Daniel Coleman said the school took on significant debt from 2005-2010 and has never been able to recover.

“While the plan to build out a fabulous campus to attract more students was well intentioned, the execution of this plan was fraught, it’s timing was a disaster,” said Coleman.

BSC is seeking a $37.5 million government bailout with state legislators warning the college may close without the funding.

The college is asking for $12.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief money and $17.5 million in state education funding. The school is also asking for $5 million from Birmingham and $2.5 million from Jefferson County.

State Senator Jabo Waggoner, of Vestavia Hills, is an alum of BSC and was joined by fellow State Senator Rodger Smitherman at today’s meeting in a show of solidarity. For Waggoner, helping his alma mater not only makes practical and political sense, it’s of personal importance as well.

”It is personal. This college has been in existence for over 100-years. We cannot allow it to have the gates locked and the lights turned out,” said Waggoner.

Birmingham-Southern is located in the district of Alabama State Representative Juandalynn Givan. Givan called for the college to become a more vibrant and visible part of the community. Givan has also pledged her support for saving the school.

“You are seeing D’s and R’s standing up here today, the week before Christmas, so the urgency of now is here. And what needs to happen is, what I’m hearing from my colleagues, is transparency and accountability.”

The next step is taking the request for help to Montgomery and the delegation assembled pledged to do that as soon as the legislature reconvenes next year.