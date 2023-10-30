BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham-Southern College is responding to a statement issued by Alabama State Treasurer Young Boozer II, saying that he “owes Alabamians the full and honest truth.”

Both parties’ statement follows BSC’s request to receive a loan through the Distressed Institutions of Higher Learning Revolving Loan Fund Act signed by Gov. Kay Ivey in June. Following Boozer’s decision to deny BSC a loan, the school filed a lawsuit that was dismissed last week.

“The Treasurer claims to have informed the College ‘months ago’ that it would not qualify for a loan under the Distressed Institutions of Higher Learning Revolving Loan Fund Act. That and many other assertions are simply not factually accurate.” Birmingham-Southern College

In the released statement on Monday, BSC outlined “key events, dates and interactions” pertaining to the lawsuit.

First, BSC addressed its loan qualifications. They said they qualified on all three accounts and stated their qualifications as follows:

Has operated for more than 50 years in Alabama. Founded as Southern University in 1856, BSC has operated for 167 years.

Has a significant impact on the community in which it is located. The College has an economic impact of $70.5 million per year in Jefferson County and $97.2 million statewide. BSC has educated a disproportionate share of physicians, dentists, lawyers, business and civic leaders, educators, and other professionals who live, work, serve, and pay taxes in every county in the state. BSC also serves as a partner to and anchor for the historic neighborhoods of Bush Hills and College Hills that surround the 192-acre campus. BSC caused the payment of $13.8 million in state and local taxes last year, so BSC would pay more than $40 million in such taxes over the next three years.

Has assets sufficient to pledge as collateral. The College offered the State a first secured position in collateral that exceeds several times the amount of the proposed $30 million loan, including its 192-acre campus in west Birmingham and U.S. Treasury securities.



BSC also addressed Boozer’s claims that the school is a “terrible credit risk.” BSC said it does not dispute his claim; In fact, they said it was the moving force behind the loan legislation.

As for collateral position, BSC said that ServisFirst, the college’s primary lender, had agreed to restructure its loan to accommodate the state. BSC said it presented two proposals to the state – one on Sept. 26 and another on Oct. 12 – both of which were rejected by Boozer.

The proposals can be read in depth here.

Next in their statement, BSC addressed an article from al.com that was posted on Sunday, in which they said Boozer cited BSC’s bond rating as the reason for their loan denial. However, BSC said bonds had not previously been discussed.

Furthermore, BSC said that the Distressed Institutions of Higher Learning Revolving Loan Fund has no criterion based on the bond ratings of applicants.

In the final section of their Monday statement, BSC laid out the following as “actions and inactions” by Boozer in 2023: