BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Social Media Club (BSMC) has announced its Giving Tuesday fundraiser to support social media professionals in the Birmingham community.

On November 28, you can eat at any Hero Doughnuts & Buns location from open to close at the BSMC collaborative fundraising event to give back to an organization for the holiday season. To show support, individuals must mention BSMC.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards BSMC’s Student Scholarship. Starting in 2024, BSMC will awards $500 to one student who demonstrated interest in social media profession and shows a commitment to using their skills to drive change and innovation in the landscape.