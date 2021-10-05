Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to host job fair Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, the Birmingham Airport Authority and its tenants at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport will host a job fair to fill more than 25 available positions.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Airport‘s Event Room on the upper level of the terminal.

The available positions with Airport employers include opportunities from customer service representatives to maintenance technicians, crew members in the Airport’s shops and restaurants, including cooks, baristas, and bartenders, sales associates, supervisors and other key positions with rental car operators and the Transportation Security Administration. The Birmingham Airport Authority is also looking to fill several maintenance and operations positions.

Filling these positions is essential to the operations of the Airport as passengers are eagerly returning to the skies in numbers and more passengers are expected to return for this holiday season. In August, Birmingham has seen a passenger increase of 109% compared to this time last August. Increasing staffing levels is important for Birmingham as the airport’s goal is to offer world-class customer service to every passenger and patron, which customers have come to expect each time they fly Birmingham.

BHM job fair participating companies include:

• Birmingham Airport Authority

• Buffalo Rock

• CLEAR

• HMSHost

• Transportation Security Administration

• United Ground Express

Visit www.flybhm.com/bhmjobfair for full details and directions to the airport Event Room.