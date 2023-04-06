BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham–Shuttlesworth International Airport is hosting a job fair inside the airport terminal on April 27.

The airport team is partnering with several employers that need to find the right person to fill their openings. There is a wide variety of positions available at the airport, including restaurant crew members and managers, maintenance repair workers, airport planners, and many more.

Participants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume, as well as two forms of identification. Participants should also be prepared to interview on the spot.

Positions are being offered by hospitality/travel companies, airlines, retail operators, the federal government, Birmingham Airport Authority, and private contractors.

The job fair will take place in the Lower Level of the airport terminal, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will need to park in Hourly Parking, but tickets will be validated for no cost.

For more information, visit flybirmingham.com.