Man’s body discovered on roadside by Birmingham airport security

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating to determine what happened after a man’s body was found on a roadside behind the Birmingham Shuttlesworth-International Airport.



According to BPD Police Sgt. Johnny Williams, the remains were found on the side of the road in the 8900 Block of 8th Court North.

Authorities say airport security was riding around the area around 10 a.m. Thursday when they discovered a man’s body and called Birmingham Police.

Officials say the area where the body was found is behind the airport where just a few homes remain. Most of the homes in that area were bought out by the airport prior to construction within the past year.

Sgt. Williams says the case is now being investigated as an unclassified death until the coroner has a report with the official cause of death.

Police continue to patrol the area. This is an ongoing investigation.

