Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport records busiest year in a decade

We've gotten a break from the rain for the most part today. However, coverage is going to pick up this evening. We will have a cold front slide south. This will increase the coverage of light to moderate rainfall late tonight and into early on Thursday. Our temperatures are also going to fall. Say goodbye to the unseasonably warm temperatures for the time being!

THURSDAY: Expect scattered showers for the first half of the day on Thursday, as a cold front moves through the area. Our temperatures will start off in the upper 40s, low 50s. By the afternoon, we will not see much of a warm up. It'll be much colder than the upper 60s, low 70s that have spoiled us early this week. We will only be in the upper 50s by the afternoon. It'll be breezy at times with wind speeds between 10 to 15 mph.