BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Airport Authority will host a job fair to fill more than 25 available positions at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the airport’s event room on the upper level near Door 4U.

The available positions with the airport employers include opportunities from customer service agents and crew members in the Airport’s shops and restaurants, including sales associates, supervisors, and other critical functions with the Transportation Security Administration. The Birmingham Airport Authority is also looking to fill several maintenance and operations positions.

According to airport officials, the airport has had a 102% increase in passengers from February 2021 to this year.

“Increasing staffing levels is important for BHM as the Airport’s goal is to offer world‐class customer service to every passenger and patron, which customers have come to expect each time they fly BHM,” airport staff said in a press release.

Companies participating in the job fair include:

HMSHost

Hudson Group

Huntleigh USA

United Ground Express

Birmingham Airport Authority

US Custom and Bounder Protection

Transportation Security Administration

No registration is required to take part in the job fair. All participants need to bring is a photo ID and copies of their resume. Parking will be validated for those who park in the Yellow Section C on Level 3 of the parking deck. Federal mask requirements remain in effect in the terminal.