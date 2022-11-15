BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport announced Tuesday that comfort dogs would soon be coming to a gate near you.

Starting the week of Thanksgiving, Traveler Loving Canines (TLC), along with their handlers, who have been trained and certified though the Alliance of Therapy Dogs will be sent out into the airport’s terminal to help flyers that may be suffering from stress or anxiety related issues.

The Comfort Dog program will start with six teams of volunteers, but once established will be actively recruiting other certified animals and handlers to join the TLC crew.

If you and your pup want to become TLC volunteers, or if you just want to learn more about the therapy dog certification process, click here.