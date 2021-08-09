Birmingham settles nuisance suit against Monarch Ridge Apartments owner

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Birmingham city officials are settling a lawsuit they filed in June against an apartment complex, accusing the owner of maintaining a public nuisance.

The city on Friday announced the settlement with the company that owns the Monarch Ridge Apartments.

The owner agreed to pay $15,000 to the city’s neighborhood revitalization fund, keep sharing license plate data with Birmingham police and make the complex’s surveillance system accessible to the police department.

The owner will also employ a gate guard nightly and keep using off-duty Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies for security patrols.

The city will dismiss its lawsuit with the court enforcing the settlement for one year.