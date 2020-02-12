Hoover school bus rear-ended; 4 students taken to hospital as precaution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hoover school bus carrying 2nd graders from Rocky Ridge Elementary was rear-ended on the interstate. According to Sgt. Williams of the Birmingham Police Department, an estimated 40 to 50 students were on the bus when it was rear-ended. Williams stated that this was a hit and run situation.

The incident happened near the intersection of 11th Street and University Boulevard. Jason Gaston of Hoover City Schools states that the bus was taking the students to the Alabama Theatre.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue told CBS 42 that six students complained of minor pain, some complaining of headaches. Four students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The bus driver is reported to be okay and stopped to file a report.

This is a developing story.

