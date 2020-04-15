Birmingham Salvation Army providing bags of groceries for Jefferson County residents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Salvation Army is distributing bags of groceries to residents of Jefferson County every Wednesday and Thursday at the Center of Hope.
The drive-thru food distribution is designed to limit contact and still provide much-needed food assistance to those in need of groceries. Food will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis beginning at 9 A.M. each day.
“School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and stay-at-home orders will disproportionately impact people already at risk of hunger,” Major Charles Powell said. “Our neighbors need help more than ever to put food on their tables and we want them to know that The Salvation Army is here to help meet this need.”
Where you can get groceries:
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham
Center of Hope
2015 26th Ave. North
Birmingham, Ala. 35243
Upon arrival of picking up groceries, you must provide photo ID and proof of residency in Jefferson County including a lease or rent agreement or utility bill.
Households may receive groceries once every 30 days.
