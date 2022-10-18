BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is rolling out its new uniform garbage cart system. The new system will help with efficiency and keep neighborhoods cleaner.

City leaders said they are really excited about the new uniform garbage cart system. About 20,000 trash bins are now being rolled out across Birmingham.

The city bought 100,000 96-gallon bins and will distribute them to residential homes in the four waste management districts. The new trash carts will be given out in phases. The first phase started Monday and will continue for the next four weeks.

The new bins include a smart chip that collects data like when the bins are picked up and dumped. They also keep your trash safe from weather and animals.

City Council President Wardine Alexander said the new system is a positive move for the city.

“The rolling stock that will used to pick this trash up will really allow the department of public works to be much more efficient and hopefully allow us to have our neighborhoods to be cleaner,” Alexander said.

If your home is included in this first phase, you will get a notification letter in the mail around the time of the delivery. The second phase of the roll out will start early next year. City leaders said current bulk trash, brush pick-up dates and recycling dates will not change.