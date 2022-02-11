BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – With Valentine’s Day on Monday, many Birmingham restaurants are preparing for a busy weekend.

“It’s that one day of the year that they want to celebrate their relationship with each other. So, we have to impress,” Carlos Cisneros with Bistro Two Eighteen said.

Many places in the area, including Bistro Two Eighteen, are booked solid for the next few days. But many in the restaurant industry would consider Valentine’s weekend the Super Bowl for them, and they’re ready for the crowds.

“We have a staff out here that is excited because we know they are going give them something to be excited about,” Chef Dewitt Rush said.

Rush says a lot of prep goes in before people show up. He says paying attention to every detail is vital for everything to run smoothly.

“All our work, all of our time goes into our stocks, our sauces, our meat cutting. The meat is cut in house. The sauce you see here on these plates, we made this stuff,” Rush said.

“Just making sure that we have enough product. Enough wine, beer, food. Making sure that our staff is ready to go. And ready to impress,” Cisneros said.

Cisneros says how they do during the weekend can indicate how the rest of the calendar year could go for them.

“If you’re very busy for Valentine’s Day, it’s a pretty good snap shot of what the rest of the year is going to look like,” Cisneros said.

But through the busy hours for the next few days, Rush says every restaurant will be hard at work. And they want to do everything they can to make everyone’s holiday a special one.

“I had an opportunity to, like you said, enrich your day or ruin your day. And if I did it right, it’s most gratifying,” Rush said.

Rush says the pandemic has really put the restaurant industry through the ringer, but also has shown how resilient chefs, waiters and everyone in the business is.