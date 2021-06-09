Birmingham restaurants featured on new Netflix series

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new Netflix series explores fried food across the country and one of the episodes focuses on Birmingham.

“Fresh, Fried & Crispy” is now available on the streaming service. The show’s host, Daym Drops, visited three restaurants, including Yo’ Mama’s in downtown Birmingham. It’s already popular among locals and the owner knows the show could help her attract more diners.

“It’s really good because overall we can just have a better experience,” owner Crystal Peterson said. “We can give customers a greater quality of food, and we can just keep being good to the city.”

In addition to tasting food, Drops also shares the stories of the restaurants he features. Peterson hopes viewers will get a sense of Yo’ Mama’s family atmosphere.

“We’re a family-owned business, run by family, loved by family and we continue to grow our family,” she said.

Drops also features Purcell Farms and Little London Kitchen in the episode about Birmingham.