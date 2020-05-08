Birmingham restaurants changing Mother’s Day plans due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Mother’s Day is usually one of the busiest holidays in the restaurant industry.

However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, families aren’t able to dine so restaurants are getting creative on how to bring their food to their customers on Mother’s Day. Bandit Patisserie and The Essential, both run by the same owners, is making special pastries for customers on Mother’s Day. Kristen Hall, co-owner and pastry chef, said they sold out within minutes and wishes she was seeing her customers eat brunch at her restaurants.

“There are limited pastries in the world right now so we sold out our first night in like three minutes so it’s exciting,” Hall said. “Obviously, we wish we could do more. Those of us in the restaurant industry, that’s what we do for a living is we just want to meet demand and we want to provide to the community at the volume that demand is there, so it’s is a bit hard because you wish you could provide more.”

Bettola in Birmingham is also offering Mother’s Day meal kits to customers.

Their kits include a bottle of wine, a side, arugula salad, strawberry shortcakes, a gift bag, and a bouquet of flowers.

James Lewis, owner and chef at Bettola, said this is definitely not a normal Mother’s Day.

“Mother’s day is definitely a time for family,” Lewis said. “This time of the year is different obviously the situation we’re in so we want to create something people can do at home that they don’t have to worry about, that allows them to give same level of quality of products and simply done so they can enjoy their time with the mom.”

Lewis said they will take last-minute orders on Friday.

EastWest in Birmingham is also offering Mother’s Day kits. Click here to place your order and check out the menu.

