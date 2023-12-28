BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – New Year’s Eve is four days away and many restaurants are booking up fast.

Some say celebrating New Year’s at a restaurant gives people the chance to enjoy each others’ company and a nice meal without the pressure of hosting or cooking at home.

“We get pretty busy but we certainly try to accommodate as many guests as we can, especially New Year’s Eve,” Howard Cortes, associate VP of Operations at Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille, said.

Many restaurants around Birmingham are expecting a full house this weekend. Perry’s Steakhouse estimates it will serve around 600 guests and Bocca Ristorante is expecting close to 200.

“We’re certainly up from last year and we still have early and late reservations available,” Cortes said.

“Right now, we’re about halfway booked but a lot of people like to book about 48 hours in advance, which technically you should probably do about a week out,” says Carlos Cisneros, maitre d at Bocca.

Perry’s and Bocca say there are still some reservations left for their special New Year’s events, most remaining times being the early or late timeslots.

“There are some people that want to eat later because they want to ring in the New Year and there are some people who want to eat early so they can go out to a bar or nightclub afterwards,” Cisneros said.

Some restaurants say December is their best month financially as people celebrate throughout the holiday season by going out to eat. Birmingham councilmember Hunter Williams says Birmingham is considered the ‘dinner table of the South’ and has gained popularity as a weekend destination over the years.

“We’re seeing that personal travel, or leisure travel as it’s called in the industry, ramp up to replace a lot of the business travel that was lost after COVID-19,” Williams said.

Perry’s Steakhouse says if you aren’t able to make a reservation for New Year’s, it’s offering the special menu as a carryout option as well.