BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A handful of beloved restauranteurs from across Birmingham’s food scene will be designing different flavors of ice cream as part of a spotlight on local chefs.

Starting this month, Big Spoon Creamery will kick off its first “Local Chef Series,” where four restaurant owners will design their own limited specialty ice cream flavors. Frank Stitt, owner of Birmingham culinary staples like Bottega and Chez Fon Fon, will be the first to design his own flavor: a different take on Neapolitan.

Other restaurant owners that will take part in the series will be Helen’s Rob McDaniel, Adam Evans of Automatic Seafood & Oysters and John Rolen of Slim’s. Each flavor will be released at the start of each month through February. Their respective flavors will be announced in the weeks ahead on Big Spoon Creamery’s social media pages.

The new flavors will be served at all three locations of Big Spoon Creamery each month.