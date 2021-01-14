Birmingham Restaurant Week: Winter Edition kicks off

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- You can try out some new food and support local restaurants during Birmingham Restaurant Week: Winter Edition. The week kicks off on January 14.



It is being hosted by Spire. Organizers say more than 50 restaurants will be participating. They also say it will boast to-go and curbside pickup options as well as traditional but limited dine-in options.

Restaurant week will last until January 31. For more information and a list of participating restaurants, head to http://bhamrestaurantweek.com.