BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Birmingham Restaurant Week-Winter Edition kicks off on Thursday, February 17 and goes through Saturday, February 26.

The 10-day event gives people the opportunity to enjoy two, three or four course meals at more than 30 participating restaurants. Organizers say the event was originally scheduled to take place last month, but they canceled it because of the rising COVID cases.

Diners can search participating restaurants and their special menus at bhamrestaurantweek.com via the home page and the Eat/Drink page. Users can view businesses by neighborhood, meal, price point and other desired options. Organizers say you will be able to find restaurants and food trucks.

BRW Special Events

, a wine flight tasting and food pairing event with live entertainment, will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at The Fennec (1630 2nd Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233). Event attendees will explore their palette for new wine favorites provided by United-Johnson Brothers while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres from Sysco Foods. Tickets are $30 per person. Magic City Mix-O-Logy, a fiesta-style cocktail flight and food tasting event, will take place Tuesday, March 1 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Events at Haven (2515 6th Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233). Attendees will be able to sample a variety of cocktails by local mixologists. Served alongside the cocktails will be Latin-themed hors d’oeuvres from Sysco Foods as attendees enjoy the fiesta with themed music. Tickets are $30 per person.

Tickets and event information can be found at bhamrestaurantweek.com/events/. A portion of funds from these events will be donated to local nonprofits. BRW has raised more than $80,000 raised for local nonprofits in its 13 years of existence.