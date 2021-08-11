Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off on Thursday

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- A popular event is coming back to Birmingham for the 12th year in a row. Birmingham Restaurant Week begins Thursday, August 12 through August 29.

The 18-day event presented by Spire gives you an opportunity to indulge in two, three and four course meals at a prix-fixe price at over 60 Birmingham-area restaurants, bars, and food trucks. Birmingham Restaurant Week helps to stimulate the local economy and gives customers a chance to try out some Birmingham Restaurants. The lunch and/or dinner prix-fixe menus ranging from $5 to $50 per person.

Organizers say they have also added another aspect to the event this year. Anyone who may be currently looking for a job in the culinary industry should go to bhamrestaurantweek.com/jobs/.  They say you can find a database of participating hiring restaurants and information on how to apply, as well as one-stop shop applications that automatically sends your information to more than 60 restaurants, food trucks and bars.

You can find menus for Birmingham restaurant week at bhamrestaurantweek.com or follow @bham restweek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates.

