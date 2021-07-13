Birmingham Restaurant Week adds site for job seekers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Whether you’re looking for new restaurants to try or on the hunt for a job, Birmingham Restaurant Week might be the perfect event for you.

Recently, the organizers of Birmingham Restaurant Week added a job page to their website designed to connect job seekers with restaurants in need of workers during the labor shortage created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Birmingham Restaurant Week’s mission has always been to promote local restaurants, bars and food trucks,” Birmingham Restaurant Week organizer Audrey Pannell said. “And that became more important than ever with the pandemic taking a serious toll on restaurants, and so now as they continue to recover, we want to continue to support them in every way we can.”

The new job site features some of the restaurants participating in Birmingham Restaurant Week, and it includes their current opportunities and information on how you can apply. Job seekers can even submit an application through the restaurant week site.

“They can easily upload their resume and give us their desired position that they would like to apply for,” Pannell said. “And then we’ll share all of that information with all of our Birmingham Restaurant Week restaurants that are hiring.”

Right now, you can find open positions on the site for bartenders, servers, chefs, kitchen staff and more.

Birmingham Restaurant Week is set to take place August 12-29.