BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One Birmingham restaurant owner who recently lost an employee to gun violence is looking to help stop the cycle of violence in his own way.

Jason Brown, owner of 1918 catering, said is looking for to hire a few employees. He said he’s willing to hire teenagers to get them off the streets and into a safe place.

“I know what they are going through. I know what they are thinking,” Brown said. “If they understand the fact that they can just come to work and save a life, we can do that here.”

So far this year, seven children have died this year due to gun violence, according to Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.