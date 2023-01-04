BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Exhibition driving continues to be a concern for many in downtown Birmingham.

Officers with the Birmingham Police Department say that the continued practice of exhibition driving has led to injuries and deaths on the streets.

On New Year’s Day, exhibition driving downtown got a little chaotic by the time police arrived. One UAB student living nearby said he can hear exhibition driving for hours at night.

“It happens from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. when you’re sleeping,” Arjul Mandri said.

Mandri said with roads being cleaned and paved, more exhibition driving is occurring.

“I hope for police patrolling or arrest them or stop them. Do barricade anything that will help that what parking lot maybe they should be gated, so they don’t enter or do the same,” Mandri said.

Birmingham Police are investigating the latest exhibition driving incident and the actions from responding officers.

Meanwhile, one state lawmaker has proposed a bill to crack down on exhibition driving. District 51 Rep. Allen Treadaway is proposing a bill creating more enforcement for people who participate in exhibition driving. Under the bill, offenders could have their vehicles towed, be fined $500, or spend 90 days in jail.

Treadaway wants to crack down on exhibition driving so no one else gets hurt or worse.

“As we’ve seen, this behavior is increasing, and the chances of losing more individuals to this type of behavior is real, and we got to address it, and I think we got a bill here to do it,” Treadaway said.

Treadaway plans to prefile the bill after the organizational session on Jan. 10.