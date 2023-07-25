BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — What started as an argument at Railroad Park ended in a man’s death Sunday night.

It’s a case that’s tragically familiar to Anequinetta Jackson, mother of Malik Shelton who was shot and killed at the park on Oct. 2, 2022.

“Since my son was killed nothing has been done about it and this is a prime example of what’s taken place,” Jackson said.

Hearing the news that another man lost his life in a similar way and at the same place as her son is upsetting, to say the least.

“For my son to be shot down by someone it just hurts me,” said Jackson. “I won’t ever get over that.”

The situation is also upsetting for others who are looking for ways to find a solution as well.

“It’s definitely a concern,” said Sarah Grace Stevenson, a Birmingham resident.

In a statement, Birmingham Police Department said officers patrol on the weekends at Railroad Park in an effort to combat any crime from happening.

Though steps have been taken to prevent these senseless acts of violence, Jackson and park visitors say there has to be a deeper solution.

“I’m already seeing the need for and importance of prevention, violence prevention, activities and curriculums and classes,” Stevenson said. “A lot of this gun violence is rooted in bullying, and it starts at a very young age because they’re taught that violence is the answer.”

The suspect involved in Sunday night’s shooting was taken into custody. BPD said their presence at the park prior to the shooting aided in the effort.