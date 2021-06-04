70-year-old Birmingham resident killed in house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident is dead after their house was destroyed in a fire late Thursday night.

According to the Birmingham Fire Department, a fire broke out on the 3800 block of 1st Street West in Birmingham late Thursday night. Upon arrival, first responders were told one occupant was inside the home.

When authorities made entry, they found one dead individual inside the home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified Authur Lee Smoot, 70 of Birmingham, was found dead in a rear bedroom of the residence after fire personnel extinguished the fire.

The home was destroyed in the fire, according to BFD. No other injuries were reported.

