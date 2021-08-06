Birmingham renters, landlords impacted by COVID-19 can apply for rental assistance on Aug. 7

FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, signs that read “No Job No Rent” hang from the windows of an apartment building during the coronavirus pandemic in Northwest Washington. The pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted authorities around the U.S. to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered, and some landlords are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham renters and landlords that have been impacted by COVID-19 can apply for emergency rental assistance at the Bill Harris Arena on Saturday.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. Birmingham officials say that appointments will be served first and walk-ups will be given a paper application to start the process. Masks will be required at the event.

The following list is what renters must bring:

Signed lease

Driver’s license or another photo ID

Proof of income (2020 taxes, paystub, unemployment award letter or bank statement)

Past due utility bill (power, gas, water)

Rent statement or ledger

Eviction notice

Valid email address

Documents showing the household has experienced direct or indirect negative economic impact due to COVID-19

Landlord’s W-9, address of property for rental apartment and contact information

The following list is what landlords must bring:

W-9

Property address for rental apartment

Contact information

To make an appointment, please call 205-778-2091. For more information, visit this website.