Birmingham renters, landlords impacted by COVID-19 can apply for rental assistance on Aug. 7

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham renters and landlords that have been impacted by COVID-19 can apply for emergency rental assistance at the Bill Harris Arena on Saturday.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. Birmingham officials say that appointments will be served first and walk-ups will be given a paper application to start the process. Masks will be required at the event.
The following list is what renters must bring:
- Signed lease
- Driver’s license or another photo ID
- Proof of income (2020 taxes, paystub, unemployment award letter or bank statement)
- Past due utility bill (power, gas, water)
- Rent statement or ledger
- Eviction notice
- Valid email address
- Documents showing the household has experienced direct or indirect negative economic impact due to COVID-19
- Landlord’s W-9, address of property for rental apartment and contact information
The following list is what landlords must bring:
- W-9
- Property address for rental apartment
- Contact information
To make an appointment, please call 205-778-2091. For more information, visit this website.