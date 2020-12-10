Birmingham releases public safety plan developed by task force

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Months after assembling to address public safety concerns in the community, the Birmingham Public Safety Task force has released a plan to deal with crime in the city.

On Thursday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the initiation of the plan, called the Reform and Reimagine Public Safety report. The report comes after the group, which was formed last summer in the wake of a national conversation on the police, held community forums, met and discussed ways that policing and public safety could be better done.

“It is important to understand that reform can’t happen in one day,” Woodfin said. “Reform doesn’t happen in one week or one month. That is an ongoing process that takes time.”

Woodfin said that while it could takes months or over a year to implement some of these initiatives, others were already ongoing or in the works to be implemented, such as pairing social workers with the Birmingham Police Department’s west precinct to help deal with misdemeanor domestic violence incidents. This will begin starting Dec. 18.

