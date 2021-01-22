Birmingham receives $6.2M in rental assistance for residents affected by COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has announced that the city will receive more than $6.2 million from the federal government to assist households that are unable to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is another tool for the city to help our residents as they deal with the economic impact on their lives due to the pandemic,” Woodfin said. “I made this a priority for our team to secure these funds once they were made available by the U.S. Treasury Department. We moved swiftly to work closely with our partners in Washington, particularly U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama’s Seventh District.”

Households that are eligible to receive the assistance must include one or more individuals that meet the criteria below:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability: and

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

Applications for the service are not yet ready to be accepted. The funds must first be approved by the city council.

An information line has been established to provide regular updates and can be reached at 205-254-7537.