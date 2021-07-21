Birmingham recall: USS Birmingham participates in the Battle of Guam, 1944

“Birmingham recall” is a series of ongoing articles documenting notable events in the city’s past. Check back each weekday to recall another event in Magic City history.

On this day in 1944, the USS Birmingham participated in the Battle of Guam.

The ship, a Cleveland-class light cruiser, played a prominent role in many of the most important battles of World War II.

This included the Battle of Guam, which resulted in the US recapturing the island, which had previously been occupied by Japanese forces.

The USS Birmingham would eventually earn a total of eight battle stars. It received heavy damage on three occasions throughout the war, including damage from a Japanese kamikaze.

