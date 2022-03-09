On this day in 1913, the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s first president, Joseph Volker was born.

Volker was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He served as the dean of the dental school at Tuft’s College in Boston, Massachusetts before moving to Birmingham in 1948 to head the then, new dental program based in Hillman Hospital for the University of Alabama.

(Courtesy: UAB)

In 1969, it was announced that the University of Alabama system would be reorganized into three campuses located in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Huntsville. Volker was named president of UAB, which at this time was a 15-block medical center with 5,300 students, 500 faculty members and 4,800 staff members.

In 1976, Volker was appointed as Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. In this position he served as the head of all three University of Alabama campuses. A building on UAB’s campus was renamed in Volker’s honor in 1977.

In 1982, he retired from the Chancellor position and returned to UAB as a Distinguished Professor.

Volker died in 1989 at UAB Hospital.