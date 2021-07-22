Birmingham recall: Oscar-winning actress born in the city, 1934

“Birmingham recall” is a series of ongoing articles documenting notable events in the city’s past. Check back each weekday to recall another event in Magic City history.

Members of the cast and crew of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” winner of the Oscar for best picture, are shown March 30, 1976. From left to right: Michael Douglas, co-producer; Milos Forman, named best director; Louise Fletcher, best actress; Jack Nicholson, best actor; and Saul Zaentz, co-producer. (AP Photo)

On this day in 1934, actress Louise Fletcher was born in the city.

A prolific actress, with well over 100 acting credits on IMDb, Fletcher won the best actress Oscar in 1976 for her role as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

She was also nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards during her career, one for Picket Fences in 1996 and another for Joan of Arcadia in 2003.

She is also well known for her role as Winn Adami in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

She may be better known by younger audiences for her role in the Showtime hit show Shameless, in which she played the role of Frank Gallagher’s loud-mouthed mother, Grammy Gallagher.

