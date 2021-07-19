Birmingham recall: On this day, football player and Birmingham mayoral candidate Chris Woods was born

“Birmingham recall” is a series of ongoing articles documenting notable events in the city’s past. Check back each weekday to recall another event in Magic City history.

On this day in Birmingham history, former football player and mayoral candidate Chris Woods was born in 1962.

Woods attended A.H. Parker High School in Birmingham before attending Auburn University, where he began his football career.

Woods would go on to compete in the National Football League for three seasons total, playing for the Los Angeles Raiders and the Denver Broncos.

He also played in the Canadian Football League for both the Edmonton Eskimos and the Toronto Argonauts.

In 2017, Woods ran for mayor of the city, placing third with 18% of the vote. Randall Woodfin would go on the win that race, defeating former Mayor William Bell in a runoff.

This August, Woods will run for mayor again. Woodfin and Bell, among others, are also vying for the seat. The election takes place on Aug. 24.

“Birmingham recall” is a series of ongoing articles documenting notable events in the city’s past. Check back each weekday to recall another event in Magic City history.