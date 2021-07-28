Birmingham recall: Ella May Harris, age 7, loses both arms in Norwood

Birmingham Recall

“Birmingham recall” is a series of ongoing articles documenting notable events in the city’s past. Check back each weekday to recall another event in Magic City history.

On this day in 1911, 7-year-old Ella May Harris lost both her arms in a streetcar accident.

The incident occurred in Norwood, and involved a streetcar operated by the Birmingham Railway, Light & Power Company, according to press reports from the time.

Months later, in 1911, Harris’ family would secure the largest out-of-court settlement for a personal injury in the circuit court’s history: just over $300,000 in today’s dollars.

