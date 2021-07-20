Birmingham recall: Bull killed by city police after escaping on interstate, 2012

“Birmingham recall” is a series of ongoing articles documenting notable events in the city’s past. Check back each weekday to recall another event in Magic City history.

On this day in 2012, Birmingham police killed a bull after it escaped a trailer on I-20/59, according to multiple news accounts from the time.

The $10,000 rodeo bull, whose name was Smoke Wagon, was being hauled from Albertville to Tuscaloosa when it escaped its trailer near East Lake Park.

The bull rammed several cars, even striking a Birmingham police vehicle, before city police shot the animal multiple times, according to witnesses, killing it.

The owner of the bull was distraught because of the incident and had to be handcuffed temporarily at the scene

