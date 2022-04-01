On this day in 1892, an explosion at the Sterling Dynamite Plant in Bessemer killed four people, including a 14-year-old boy, and left several others injured.

According to an article from the time in The Birmingham Age-Herald, an explosion occurred on a Friday around 2:45 p.m. in the factory’s packing house.

“The shock of the explosion was so great that almost every person in the town of Bessemer rushed into the streets, fearing that an earthquake was at hand,” wrote the unnamed author.

The article states that the cause of the explosion “will never be ascertained, as all four of the persons who were at work in that department were killed instantly, three of them being literally torn into unrecognizable pieces, and fragments of their bodies were scattered all over the scene of the disaster.”

All of the buildings on the plant’s property were destroyed, except the storage house, which was located about 100 yards from the main building.