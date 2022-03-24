BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On this day in 1933, 15-year-old Thomas Eugene McGiboney, nicknamed “T.E.,” was struck and killed by a driver while delivering The Birmingham Age-Herald, according to news reports from the time.

His sister Helen later wrote a brief biography of T.E. in a memorial book called “Treasured Memories.”

She wrote that T.E. “met with several incidents in his baby days.”

Thomas “T.E” McGiboney, taken about 1932 (Courtesy of Patricia Crim Dietlein)

“At the age of two,” she wrote, “he drank a bottle of indelible ink. A few months later he fell from the porch 12 feet to the ground with slight injuries.”

She wrote that the teen was an active member of Central Park Methodist. He showed a “thrifty nature,” she wrote, and he “cut lawns and did other odd jobs for pocket money.”

“He had a [paper route] and was commended for his business ability, having won the highest merit badge awarded to Jr. Salesmen,” Helen wrote.

Helen also recorded what she claimed to be her brother’s last words in “Treasured Memories.”

“Hurry,” he said. “Or we will be late.”

McGiboney is buried at Oakland Cemetery in Ensley.

“Birmingham recall” is a series of ongoing articles documenting notable events in the city’s past. Check back each weekday to recall another event in Magic City history.