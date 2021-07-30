Birmingham recall: 11 die in mining explosion

“Birmingham recall” is a series of ongoing articles documenting notable events in the city’s past. Check back each weekday to recall another event in Magic City history.

On this day in the city’s history, a mining explosion led to the death of 11 people, according to AP reports at the time.

On July 30, 1948, methane that had collected in an Edgewater mine exploded because of a damaged flame safety lamp.

Around 50 workers were near the scene when the explosion occurred. Many were trapped by the explosion. Some workers escaped via an air shaft and others were rescued by crews.

6 men were killed immediately by the initial explosion, and 5 more died later from burn injuries, according to an investigation at the time.

